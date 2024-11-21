Social media has been in a frenzy over Bow Wow's recent activities, with new developments adding more fuel to the fire.

A video of the rapper, real name Shad Moss, getting cozy with MariahLynn initially sparked widespread conversation online. The clip, released by 'The Shade Room' on Monday, November 20, showed Bow Wow whispering in MariahLynn's ear, touching her thighs, and wrapping his arms around her waist during an event.

As Anycia's "Back Outside" played in the background, MariahLynn, 34, wore a revealing black jumpsuit while Bow Wow opted for a laid-back look with a white T-shirt and ripped jeans. Neither party has addressed the viral moment, leaving fans to speculate about the status of their relationship.

However, it seems Bow Wow wasn't done making headlines.

Just hours after the video made its rounds, new photos surfaced showing the Columbus, Ohio, native with another woman. Images sent to 'The Neighborhood Talk' captured Bow Wow spending private time with an unnamed woman, reportedly at her hotel. The grainy photos showed the pair up against a wall and a snap of Bow Wow kissing the woman on her cheek.

Bow Wow has not confirmed his relationship status with anyone as of this writing, but that didn't stop social media users from having a field day.

Instagram user @brineebabyyy speculated, "Is he on a season on Love & Hip Hop coming up or something? 😂" Another user, @merieanna, commented, "Wow Bow 😂 you just messing with anything stop." Meanwhile, @lenabear578 joked, "Lmao wtf. Basically I still had a chance with this man?!?" Some reactions, however, praised his dating history, with @dionnathediva noting, "Say whatever u want BUT Bow Wow's lineup over the years has been pretty impressive."

Others couldn't help but inject humor and disbelief into the situation. Instagram user @__shaaady lamented, "I can't believe this is the man I thought I was gonna marry and have kids with 🤦🏾‍♀️." Another user, @dorecia.yjb, joked about the fallout, saying, "Lord now Mariah bout to be on this internet Hollin and carryin on 😒."

Back in October, the 'Like Mike' actor opened up about the fallout from Diddy's absence from the music industry during an appearance on the 'More To The Story' podcast, hosted by Rocsi Diaz.

During his interview, Bow Wow shared that without Diddy parties there is "nowhere to go" after major events.

"The BET Awards in June and the more recent BET Hip Hop Awards didn't feel right because there were no Diddy soirees. There was nowhere to go," he said.

When Diaz asked the "Let Me Hold You" rapper if he ever worried about becoming the target of similar "takedowns" in the music industry, Bow Wow dismissed the idea.

"It's a messed-up situation overall," he answered. "Never thought I would see him in this position."