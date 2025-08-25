Millie Bobby Brown has entered parenthood with her husband, Jake Bongiovi, after adopting a baby girl. The 21-year-old "Stranger Things" star says her decision to raise the child away from Hollywood reflects her values and long-standing wish to become a young mother.

Brown and Bongiovi confirmed the adoption in August with a joint Instagram post. "This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," they wrote. "We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy."

Life on the Farm

Brown and Bongiovi now live on a Georgia farm with rescued animals such as goats and horses. She has said the work is real and not about image.

"I'm not doing it for the aesthetic," she told Vanity Fair earlier this year. "If you're not picking up horse s**t or washing a cow with your bare hands, then that life is not made for you."

The farm, she said, gives her peace from the constant noise of Hollywood. She "barely checks her phone" and delegates most of her social media duties, choosing instead to focus on her animals, her family, and her acting career.

A Family Plan

Brown has been open about wanting children young. On the "Smartless" podcast in March, she recalled that her mother had her first child at 21 and her father at 19. "I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me," she said.

Her husband, the son of rock musician Jon Bon Jovi, insisted they marry before starting a family. Brown respected that, but she added, "I really want a big family. I'm one of four. He's one of four. So, it is definitely in our future."

The pair discussed major topics before their wedding, from politics to what kind of home they wanted. "We're pretty united," Brown told Vanity Fair. That clarity, she explained, helped them move forward with adoption so early in their marriage.

Life Outside Hollywood

Although based in the U.S., Brown keeps connections in the U.K. She has struck up an unlikely friendship with former "TOWIE" star Mark Wright and his sisters, often joining them for dinners and vacations. "He told me he was a fan of my work too and our families bonded," Brown told The Sunday Times.