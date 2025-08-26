North West's recent fashion trend in Rome has fueled controversy again surrounding Kim Kardashian's parenting decisions, with numerous online commentators echoing some longstanding worries previously expressed by Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's 12-year-old daughter was seen in Italy with bright blue pigtails and a punk-inspired look that generated attention very quickly.

North wore a ruffled skirt, corset top, clompy boots, silver accessories, and a Vivienne Westwood heart-shaped bag in a picture posted on North's Instagram.

North and her mom also featured in a TikTok clip dressing up in the outfit to the song "if looks could kill" by Destroy Lonely.

The section of the track contained profane lyrics, which resulted in further backlash.

One of the online commenters said, "Looks 16 but only 12 is mind blowing to me sorry."

Another commenter added, "She is too grown for me .. why she showing off her chest like that don't get me wrong north is a cutie but SLOW DOWN!"

While Kim was seen in Rome dressed in a silk dress, North's dark appearance was the trip's center of attention.

The attention, however, soon turned to criticism, with most believing that the young actress looked "too mature" for her age.

The scandal has reignited Kanye West's previous protests against how his daughter is being treated in the public eye.

In 2022, he posted on Instagram, "SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?"

He has further accused the Kardashians of using his children for publicity. In June, when North featured in FKA Twigs' song video "Childlike Things," Kanye called out the move as his children were being "indoctrinated and used."

There has been mixed reaction from fans. Some feel North is merely trying out fashion and expressing herself, while others are convinced that the decisions show bad boundaries for a child as young as her.

As another supporter wrote on the internet, "Was Kanye right all along?"—a question that is increasingly gaining popularity as North's online footprint expands.