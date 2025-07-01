Jury deliberations began Monday in Sean "Diddy" Combs' federal sex trafficking trial, but the proceedings hit an early snag when concerns arose about one juror's ability to follow the judge's instructions.

Just over an hour into deliberations at Manhattan federal court, the jury foreperson sent a note to Judge Arun Subramanian expressing alarm about Juror No. 25. The problematic juror was identified as a 51-year-old scientist from Manhattan who holds a Ph.D. in molecular biology and neuroscience.

"We are concerned Juror 25 cannot follow your honor's instructions," the note stated, as reported by PEOPLE.

It was also noted that Juror No. 25 had disclosed that he had previously seen the video of Combs allegedly assaulting ex-girlfriend Cassandra Centura at a hotel in Los Angeles prior to being tapped for jury service. The jury also sent a separate note asking for clarification about drug distribution allegations included in the racketeering conspiracy charge.

Judge Subramanian responded by reminding all jurors of their duty to deliberate and their obligation to follow his legal instructions. The judge instructed the jury to continue their discussions without providing specifics about the nature of the concern.

Earlier in the trial, another juror was dismissed due to inconsistent statements about his residency, initially claiming to live in the Bronx before revealing he actually resided in New Jersey. Legal experts had previously warned that jury issues could arise without proper sequestration, with attorney David Seltzer noting that such problems were "completely avoidable."

The jury of eight men and four women must unanimously decide whether Combs is guilty on five federal charges: racketeering conspiracy, two counts of sex trafficking, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. The 55-year-old music mogul faces a potential life sentence if convicted on the most serious charges.

The trial featured seven weeks of graphic testimony from over 30 witnesses, including Combs' ex-girlfriends who described participating in drug-fueled sexual encounters called "freak-offs." Prosecutors argued that Combs used his power, wealth, and influence to operate a criminal enterprise that coerced women into sexual acts. The defense acknowledged Combs engaged in domestic violence and had substance abuse issues, but maintained he was not the leader of a criminal organization.

The first day of deliberations concluded at 5 p.m. without a verdict. Throughout the proceedings, Combs was seen praying with family members and supporters in the courtroom. Deliberations are set to resume Tuesday morning at 9 a.m.