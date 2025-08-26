Blake Lively turned 38 on Monday, choosing to keep her celebration small after a turbulent year defined by a high-profile lawsuit and a rift with longtime friends.

A source told People that the actress planned to spend her birthday with her husband Ryan Reynolds and their four children. The insider said Lively has been "having a great summer" and focusing on "some quiet time" with family. "They've also traveled as a family before the kids go back to school," the source added, noting she is "grateful for Ryan's support over the past year."

New Project Amid Legal Fight

Days before her birthday, Lionsgate confirmed Lively will star in and produce "The Survival List," a new action rom-com. The role marks her first project since suing "It Ends With Us" director and co-star Justin Baldoni in December 2024. She accused him of sexual harassment and retaliation, allegations he denied. A trial is set for March 2026.

Lively's legal fight with Baldoni has affected her relationships. Friends have remained silent on her birthday this year. Taylor Swift, godmother to Lively and Reynolds' daughters, did not send public wishes as she had in the past. Instead, Swift revealed the seventh cover of her upcoming album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

The lack of acknowledgment marks a shift.

In 2016, Swift celebrated Lively with a post that read, "You're a wonderful friend, to humans and koalas alike. I absolutely love you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BLAKE."

Their relationship has cooled after Baldoni's legal team claimed Lively urged Swift to delete texts and issue a statement of support.

The move pulled Swift into the lawsuit and led to a subpoena. Though paperwork was later withdrawn, a source told Daily Mail that Swift "is done" with the friendship and felt "exploited."

Gigi Hadid, another close friend, was also absent.

In 2023 she called Lively a "magical friend and mamma" while celebrating her 36th birthday. This year, she stayed quiet.

Reynolds Silent This Year

Reynolds, 48, did not post a birthday tribute either, breaking a tradition of public notes.

In 2023, he wrote, "The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person. Witnessing her life is something I couldn't take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday @blakelively. You hung the damn moon."

Lively has limited her public appearances since the August 2024 release of "It Ends With Us." Aside from a sequel, "Another Simple Favor," she has largely stepped back.

Baldoni's defamation suit against Lively, Reynolds, and her publicist was dismissed in June, but his legal battle with her continues.