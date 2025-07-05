Julian McMahon, the Australian actor renowned for his roles in "Charmed," "Nip/Tuck," and the "Fantastic Four" films, died on Wednesday, at age 56, after a private battle with cancer.

His wife, Kelly McMahon, confirmed his death in a statement to Deadline on Friday, revealing that he passed away at his home in Clearwater, Florida.

"With an open heart, I wish to share with the world that my beloved husband, Julian McMahon, died peacefully this week after a valiant effort to overcome cancer," Kelly said in the statement to Deadline. "Julian loved life. He loved his family. He loved his friends. He loved his work, and he loved his fans. His deepest wish was to bring joy into as many lives as possible."

The specific type of cancer McMahon battled was not disclosed by his family, who maintained privacy around his illness. The actor had kept his health struggles largely out of the public eye, making his last public appearance just months before his death at the SXSW premiere of "The Surfer" in March 2025.

Read more: Michael Madsen Faced Eviction And Addiction But Still Hoped For A Comeback Before Tragic Death

McMahon gained widespread recognition in the early 2000s for his portrayal of the demonic Cole Turner on the supernatural drama "Charmed," where he starred for three seasons. He also achieved critical acclaim for his role as Dr. Christian Troy in the FX medical drama "Nip/Tuck," earning a Golden Globe nomination for his performance as the charming yet flawed plastic surgeon.

On the big screen, McMahon was best known for playing the villainous Victor Von Doom in Tim Story's "Fantastic Four" films of 2005 and 2007. His other notable film roles included appearances in "Premonition" with Sandra Bullock, "RED" with Bruce Willis, and "Paranoia."

Born in Sydney, Australia, on July 27, 1968, McMahon was the son of former Australian Prime Minister Sir William McMahon, who served from 1971 to 1972. He began his career as a model before transitioning to acting, first gaining attention in Australian television dramas such as "Home and Away" and "The Power, the Passion."

The actor is survived by his wife Kelly, and his 25-year-old daughter, Madison.