Sophia Hutchins, the best friend and longtime manager of Caitlyn Jenner, has died at 29 from a brutal ATV crash near Jenner's Malibu pad.

Both law enforcement and family sources confirmed that Hutchins was declared dead Wednesday morning, per TMZ.

The fatal crash took place while Hutchins was driving an all-terrain vehicle along the road where Jenner resides. Her body hit the front bumper of a moving vehicle, which, witnesses said, caused the ATV to tumble over the side of road.

This sent the vehicle, with Hutchins aboard, plummeting 350 feet down into a ravine. First responders who reached the scene pronounced her dead.

Officials said the two people in the car those Hutchins hit did not suffer injuries. It's not immediately known whether Jenner, 75, was at home during the incident.

After my manager, Sophia Hutchins, and I were mobbed and harassed by Hamas terrorist sympathizers on our way into #WHCD she had a very similar message for them 🖕🏻 Surround yourself with a team of fighters - it’s the only way! We must restore world peace by re-electing @TeamTrump pic.twitter.com/XRos8yRzhU — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) April 28, 2024

Professional and Personal Association

Hutchins and Jenner formed a relationship in 2015, shortly after the Olympic champion came out publicly. The celebrity manager often referred to Jenner as a role model for her own transition while she was studying at Pepperdine University.

Hutchins became Jenner's manager in 2017. Although there had been rampant speculation about their relationship, she had explained herself what it was. She dismissed the rumors during an interview with The New York Times that they were "never romantically involved."

Hutchins appeared regularly on Jenner's E! docuseries "I Am Cait," a "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" spinoff, that chronicled Jenner's gender transition.

The show, which ran for two seasons, was an up-close and personal look at their everyday life together for fans.

Aside from her association with Jenner, Hutchins emerged as a fixture in conservative politics and LGBTQ+ advocacy.

She also publicly supported President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.

While she was more behind the scenes the last few months, Hutchins still remained a prominent figure. The last public appearance with Jenner on record was April 2024, when she and Jenner appeared at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, DC.