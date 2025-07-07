Sean "Diddy" Combs may have avoided the most serious criminal penalties, but the embattled music mogul could face financial ruin as the fallout from civil lawsuits and mounting legal fees continues to escalate, experts say.

Once valued at nearly $1 billion, Combs' fortune reportedly dropped to around $400 million even before his 2024 arrest. Despite being acquitted last week of racketeering and sex trafficking charges in a high-profile Manhattan trial, Combs, 55, was convicted of two counts of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution and remains behind bars while awaiting sentencing.

Legal Costs Mount, Civil Cases Loom

Criminal defense expenses, a $20 million settlement with ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, and the threat of additional civil suits are taking a toll on Combs' remaining assets. Former prosecutor and legal analyst Eric Faddis told The US Sun, "There's no insurance policy that's going to kick in and pay out these plaintiffs. If they prevail in the civil claims, he himself is going to be financially responsible."

Faddis added that Combs likely "paid gobs and gobs of money" to his legal team during the two-month trial and warned that further judgments could leave him unable to meet financial obligations. "Oh, 100 percent," Faddis said when asked if Combs could go broke. "His resources have been depleted."

In an attempt to secure bail, Combs' team had offered a $50 million bond, backed in part by his $48.5 million Star Island mansion in Florida. The offer was rejected, and the property – along with his $61.5 million Beverly Hills home – remains unsold.

Business Empire Dismantled

Before his legal troubles, Combs helmed several successful ventures, including Revolt TV, Sean John clothing line, and partnerships with spirits brands Ciroc and DeLeón. But in recent months, he has stepped back from those ventures and reportedly lost a development deal with Hulu.

His music career had also seen a recent resurgence. In 2023, Combs released "The Love Album: Off the Grid," and his label, Bad Boy Records, supported major projects including Janelle Monáe's "The Age of Pleasure." However, his future in entertainment remains uncertain.

Faddis said a comeback isn't impossible but warned, "Whether America has the stomach for that at this point is an open question."

Surveillance footage from a 2016 hotel altercation with Ventura resurfaced earlier this year, prompting Combs to issue a public apology. "My behavior on that video is inexcusable," he said in an Instagram video, adding, "I'm truly sorry. I'm committed to be a better man each and every day."

While the most damaging criminal charges were dismissed, Combs' ordeal is far from over. Under federal sentencing guidelines, he could face a potential five-year term, but prosecutors say those guidelines could change after a review of the case.