Sean "Diddy" Combs is being sued by a male escort who says he got exposed to drugs and sex trafficked and now has an STD.

According to TMZ, Clayton Howard, who claims he was recruited in 2009 to work for the disgraced using the pseudonym "Dave," launched the recent lawsuit in the wake of Combs being acquitted of federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

In his complaint, Howard claims the couple trapped him into years of abuse, which began when he was first introduced to the mogul's "freak-off" parties.

Howard says Cassie told him later that she had been pregnant with his child but aborted it without informing him.

"She told me that she had been pregnant and was sure it was my child," he told Radar Online. "She started to cry and said she was sorry. She claimed that she hadn't wanted to do it."

He also claimed that Cassie encouraged unprotected sex that he felt reluctant to engage in and told him he could since she was now using birth control. "I didn't want to have unprotected sex with her. I wanted to put a condom on. But she insisted," he said.

Escort Claims Years of Trauma

Howard claimed he caught a sexually transmitted infection while with the couple. He said Cassie forced him to take ecstasy and made him masturbate for marathon sessions until he was physically sore. He is seeking unspecified damages for the years he spent under their sway, years that he said inflicted emotional and mental distress, medical expenses and lost income.

A representative for the rapper denied the claims, "Mr. Combs has never trafficked or abused anyone. These allegations are completely false and will be vigorously defended in court."

Cassie has not publicly responded to the lawsuit. She had already resolved a civil case with Combs in which similar claims about his "freak-off" parties were described.

P Diddy’s Defense argues in court that his relationship with his former girlfriend, Cassie, whom he beat severely, was a “great modern love story.”



In 2016, hotel CCTV footage showed the rapper repeatedly beating Cassie in a hotel hallway.



Jury Was Right, Exotic Dancer Says

The Punisher is the stage name of an exotic dancer who claimed that he had danced at Combs' sex parties, calling the jury's decision to find Combs not guilty in the most serious counts the right call.

"Was he a terrible partner? Yes, absolutely. But that doesn't mean they proved the case that he was guilty of sex trafficking," he told the Daily Mail.

On both charges that went to trial, Combs was convicted of transporting individuals to engage in prostitution. He is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 3 and could serve up to 20 years in prison.