Robert Irwin, the 21-year-old son of the late "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin, has publicly confessed to accidentally dining and dashing at a popular Australian restaurant, sharing his embarrassing mishap in a candid Instagram video that has since gone viral.

The wildlife conservationist revealed the incident occurred while he was road-tripping down Australia's east coast and stopped at Jetty Pavilion, a bustling restaurant in Coffs Harbour, New South Wales. Irwin had ordered a salad for takeout, but the establishment was packed with customers who recognized him and wanted photos and autographs.

"Little did I know, this place is the place to be in Coffs Harbour," Irwin explained in his video. "There was a lot of people who saw me and said 'G'day' and wanted to have a photo, which is all good. But it turned into a bit of a frenzy."

The restaurant staff, being accommodating to the celebrity visitor, prepared his order quickly to help him navigate through the crowd of fans. However, in the excitement of greeting everyone and posing for photos, Irwin collected his food and left without paying.

"The next morning, I wake up and realize I never paid for my salad!" Irwin admitted in his video. "I just did the old dine and dash and didn't even realize I'd done it. I felt terrible."

After discovering his mistake, Irwin immediately contacted the restaurant to rectify the situation, offering to pay via credit card or digital payment. However, the restaurant owners declined his offer to pay, instead asking him to simply leave a positive review.

In the Instagram video, Irwin encouraged his supporters to visit Jetty Pavilion, calling it a "fantastic local business" with a "great team, great food," and "amazing atmosphere." He also promised to return to Coffs Harbour to pay for his meal in person, joking, "Today is not the day I start my life of crime, as much as the tabloids would love that."

The restaurant responded enthusiastically to Irwin's unexpected promotion and even suggested they might name a salad after him.

Robert Irwin, who was born on December 1, 2003, continues his family's conservation work at Australia Zoo and serves as a television presenter and wildlife photographer. He is also a Global Ambassador for Prince William's Earthshot Prize, recognizing his commitment to environmental conservation.