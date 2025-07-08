Gregg Wallace has been dismissed as presenter of MasterChef following a nine-month investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior, marking the end of his nearly 20-year tenure with the BBC cooking show.

The 60-year-old television personality was formally sacked by production company Banijay UK after an extensive probe conducted by law firm Lewis Silkin examined claims spanning 17 years.

The investigation was triggered in November 2024 when 13 people came forward with allegations that Wallace made inappropriate sexual comments across various shows. The claims included accusations that he discussed his sex life openly, undressed in front of colleagues, and made sexually inappropriate remarks to staff and celebrity guests. Among the high-profile figures who made complaints were broadcaster Kirsty Wark, presenter Kirstie Allsopp, and author Emma Kennedy.

The misconduct probe intensified significantly, with BBC News reporting that 50 additional people have since come forward with fresh allegations against Wallace. These new claims include accusations that he groped MasterChef workers, pulled his trousers down in front of female colleagues while not wearing underwear, and engaged in inappropriate touching at various events. One woman alleged he touched her bottom at a supermarket while filming and made inappropriate comments, while another claimed he pressed his crotch against her during filming.

Wallace stepped back from presenting duties in November 2024 after the initial complaints surfaced. The BBC subsequently pulled two Celebrity MasterChef Christmas specials from its festive schedule while the investigation continued. Grace Dent, the food critic, was announced as his interim replacement during the investigation period.

In an Instagram statement released hours before news of his dismissal broke, Wallace claimed he had been "cleared of the most serious and sensational accusations" by the Lewis Silkin report. However, he acknowledged that the investigation found him "primarily guilty of inappropriate language between 2005 and 2018." Wallace apologized for his behavior, stating he recognized "some of my humour and language, at times, was inappropriate."

Wallace's lawyers have consistently denied that he engages in sexually harassing behavior, calling such allegations "entirely false." The presenter, who began his career as a greengrocer before joining MasterChef in 2005, had previously worked on other BBC programs, including Inside the Factory, Eat Well For Less, and Supermarket Secrets.