Ayesha Curry sparked debate online after posting birthday photos from a yacht trip with friends. The cookbook author and mother of four turned 36 and shared the celebration on Instagram, including pictures of herself in a gray leopard print bikini.

The photos, uploaded on March 27, were taken by Sheraine Robinson, stylist to Ayesha and her husband, NBA star Steph Curry. Ayesha posed confidently with red lipstick and a sleek side-part hairstyle. Alongside the bikini photos, she also showed a Caribbean meal spread and a group shot where she wore a brown soccer jersey over her swimsuit.

While many fans cheered her on, others criticized the post. One user commented, "Married women posting thirst traps?" Another added, "I remember a time when she was upset nobody tries to holla at her or whatever now she's begging for attention they do anything for clout."

Some critics referenced her 2019 appearance on "Red Table Talk" with Jada Pinkett Smith, where she admitted to feeling insecure. "Something that really bothers me and like honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that yeah there are all these women throwing themselves," she said. "But me, like, the past 10 years, I don't have any of that. I have zero — this sounds weird — but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I'm like, 'Is something wrong with me?'"

The Steph and Ayesha Curry rumors about them having a open relationship makes sense. Yall must of forgot what she said on the Red Table Talk with Jada. pic.twitter.com/4ezWKUkfDz — Britt-Man🚭 (@TjseanB) December 21, 2021

In a 2023 interview with Insider, Ayesha said, "It was edited in a way that made me sound crazy. It's not what I said, and the context was weird. Yeah. I took that one personally."

Steph didn't appear in the birthday photos but posted a heartfelt message calling Ayesha "the most caring and thoughtful person I know." The couple has been married since 2011 and shares four children.