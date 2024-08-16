Basketball wife Ayesha Curry and her mother-in-law were caught in an altercation with authorities while trying to depart from the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The two encountered Paris police while attempting to exit the Olympic grounds over the weekend, when it was revealed her newborn, Caius Chai Curry, was allegedly hit in the head by an officer, per 'VIBE.'

French President Emmanuel Macron, who was exiting the grounds at the same time as the Curry's, reportedly led to an increase in commotion, causing the family to be abruptly halted.

Ayesha, who has been married to Golden State Warriors' player Stephen Curry since 2011, was spotted in a viral video wearing a black dress with her baby strapped to her chest.

Ayesha Curry was seen tearing up and being harassed in Paris by the police after the olympics along with Steph Curry’s mother, Sonya. Paris is full of racism! pic.twitter.com/ygWoeEXS0F — AJR (@ajr_bcg) August 11, 2024

In the footage — captured by 'The Hollywood Fix,' the 35-year-old can be seen attempting to keep calm, wiping tears away from her face as her mother-in-law, Sonya, went head-to-head with security in an attempt to direct her daughter-in-law and grandchild off the premises.

The tense altercation comes as Steph Curry — declared by many as "the best shooter in the world" — won his first Olympic gold medal in a bout against France. The U.S. won with a score of 98-97.

"Paris has been a terrible host. I hope they never return," one fan who was disappointed by the footage replied in the comments on Twitter, now X. "Draymond is a real one for being there," a second fan pointed out, regarding the basketball star's teammate who stepped in to assist. "You got it wrong, the USA is full of professional victims," a fan contested.

That said, the clip itself doesn't portray the baby being harmed in any way.

Golden State Warriors' power forward, real name Draymond Jamal Green — spotted in the video — admitted that he was in knots during the high-stakes Olympic gold medal tournament, revealing he was just seconds away from starting a group chat.

“My heart was in my stomach watching this game…I was this close to putting Bron and Steph in a group chat.”



Draymond Green on USA’s clutch win over Serbia 🗣️



(via @TheVolumeSports)pic.twitter.com/Z0eYeF9OFt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 9, 2024

"My heart was in my stomach watching this game...I was this close to putting Bron and Steph in a group chat," Green, 34, stated. "Like bruh, c'mon man. At halftime we was down 11...I was this close to group texting him."

The win at the Paris 2024 Olympics would serve as Curry's first gold medal, as the Los Angeles Lakers' baller LeBron James now has 4 under his belt.

The 39-year-old, who fans described as an "age-defying" athlete, earned bronze in the 2004 Athens games, gold in the 2008 Beijing games, and again in 2012 London before landing the top spot once again in Paris.