Actor Mehcad Brooks will not return as Detective Jalen Shaw for the upcoming 25th season of NBC's "Law & Order" series, marking another significant cast departure for the long-running crime drama.

The decision for Brooks to leave the show was described as mutual between the actor and the production team, with reports indicating that he is pursuing other acting opportunities.

Brooks' exit from the show presents a narrative challenge for the writers, as the Season 24 finale did not indicate any potential for Detective Shaw's departure. The Season 25 premiere will need to address the character's absence, likely through dialogue between his former partner, Detective Vincent Riley, played by Reid Scott, and other characters, including Lieutenant Jessica Brady, portrayed by Maura Tierney.

This development follows a pattern of cast changes that "Law & Order" has navigated since its revival. Brooks originally joined the series following Anthony Anderson's exit after Season 21, when Anderson's character, Detective Kevin Bernard, left after just one season of the show's return. Prior to Brooks' arrival, Jeffrey Donovan also departed after Season 22, with his character Frank Cosgrove being written out through brief explanations in subsequent episodes.

The show's production team has begun searching for a new detective to fill the role left by Brooks' departure. Meanwhile, the rest of the main cast has committed to returning for the milestone 25th season. Tony Goldwyn and Reid Scott have renewed their contracts after questions arose about their continued involvement. Hugh Dancy, Odelya Halevi, and Maura Tierney are also confirmed to return to their respective roles.

Brooks has maintained an active presence in entertainment beyond "Law & Order." He recently appeared in the 2021 film "Mortal Kombat" as the character Jax and is set to reprise the role in the upcoming sequel "Mortal Kombat II." Additionally, he has been featured in the third season of HBO Max's "And Just Like That...."

The 25th season of "Law & Order" is scheduled to premiere in fall 2025, airing Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC. The show's ability to adapt to cast changes throughout its decades-long run suggests that Brooks' departure, while notable, will be incorporated into the series' ongoing narrative structure.