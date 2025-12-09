Steve Carell is taking on a leading role in a new comedy series, "Rooster," which will debut on HBO Max in March 2026.

The 10-episode season marks a return to comedy-focused work for the actor, who also serves as an executive producer on the project.​

In the series, Carell portrays Greg Russo, an acclaimed fiction author navigating life on a college campus. The character is described as a "Carl Hiaasen type," loosely inspired by the acclaimed novelist known for works like "Hoot."

Greg becomes entangled in the academic world when he travels to an upper-crust college for a reading and subsequently gets drawn into the complicated dynamics of higher education. The show's title references a nickname from one of Greg's novel characters, according to Variety.​

The central storyline focuses on the relationship between Greg and his daughter Katie, a professor at the college portrayed by British actress Charly Clive. As Katie faces personal challenges, Greg steps in to help while also navigating his own journey of reinvention.

Co-showrunner Matt Tarses explained the show explores themes of personal transformation, stating that it examines "how we can reinvent ourselves in the later parts of our lives, how we get stuck thinking we're this one person and that doesn't have to be true."​

The series was created by Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, who serve as co-showrunners and executive producers alongside Carell. Lawrence has previously worked on acclaimed projects including "Ted Lasso," "Shrinking," and "Scrubs," while Tarses also contributed to "Scrubs," People reported.

Tarses noted that while Carell has built a diverse career spanning both comedy and drama, "Rooster" offers him a particular opportunity, saying the actor "is the first time in a minute where he's been really funny again and doing a straight comedy."​

The supporting cast includes Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai. Both Dunster and McGinley have worked with Lawrence on previous projects, with McGinley appearing in "Scrubs" and Dunster starring in "Ted Lasso."​

Warner Bros. Television Studios produces the series. The show was inspired by the personal experiences of its creators regarding their relationships with their adult daughters, with Lawrence noting that the core of the series revolves around "how you navigate life when your kid doesn't have to listen to you anymore, and they're dealing with adult problems," as per Deadline.