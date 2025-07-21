Veteran actor Tom Troupe, who appeared in dozens of television shows and films including "Star Trek," "Mission: Impossible," and "Cheers," died Sunday at his Beverly Hills home from natural causes at 97 years old.

Troupe's extensive television career spanned over 75 shows from the 1960s to the 1990s, with notable appearances including roles in "Murder, She Wrote," "Frasier," "Knots Landing," "The Wild Wild West," and "Highway to Heaven." On the big screen, he appeared in films such as "Kelly's Heroes," "My Own Private Idaho," "Summer School," and "The Big Fisherman."

Born July 15, 1928, in Kansas City, Missouri, Troupe began his acting journey in local theater before moving to New York City in 1948. His career was interrupted by military service during the Korean War, where he earned a Bronze Star for his service. Following his return, he made his Broadway debut in 1957, portraying Peter van Daan in "The Diary of Anne Frank" alongside Joseph Schildkraut.

Troupe relocated to Los Angeles in 1958, which marked the start of his lengthy television and film career. Throughout his professional life, he frequently collaborated with his wife, actress Carole Cook, in stage productions including "The Lion in Winter," "A Game at Chess," and "Father's Day." The couple jointly received the 2002 L.A. Ovation Award for Career Achievements.

His theatrical work extended beyond collaborative efforts with his wife. Troupe toured in "Same Time, Next Year" with Barbara Rush and appeared in a Broadway production of "Romantic Comedy" featuring Mia Farrow. He also developed and performed a one-man show titled "The Diary of a Madman."

Troupe was married to Carole Cook from 1964 until her death in January 2023 due to heart failure at age 98. He had previously been married to Sally Singer. His family confirmed that his death occurred at his Beverly Hills residence.

He is survived by his son Christopher Troupe, daughter-in-law Becky Coulter, granddaughter Ashley Troupe, and several nieces and nephews. His passing marks a time when the entertainment industry has lost a dedicated performer whose career demonstrated remarkable longevity and versatility across multiple decades of television and film.