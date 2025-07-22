Actor Scott Wolf has officially dropped the temporary restraining order he filed against his estranged wife, Kelley Wolf, following a new agreement in their ongoing divorce.

The decision came just four days after the couple reached a temporary arrangement involving custody, communication, and finances on July 15.

According to court documents obtained by sources, Scott, 57, now has temporary sole custody of their three children: Jackson, 16; Miller, 12; and Lucy, 11.

Kelley, 48, has been granted supervised visits and three supervised video or phone calls each week. She may also respond if the children reach out to her on their own, PageSix said.

The agreement also sets strict rules: neither parent is allowed to talk about their divorce, the other parent, or any adult matters with the children.

They are also banned from posting anything about each other or their children on social media. This restriction follows earlier posts from Kelley that shared personal details about their situation.

The court documents show that Kelley is expected to eventually have unsupervised time with the children, depending on input from a court-appointed guardian. Until then, all parenting time will be supervised and agreed upon in advance.

Scott Wolf Agrees to Pay Kelley $10K Monthly in Divorce Deal

As for housing and money, Scott will continue to live in the family's Park City, Utah, home. Kelley is not allowed inside unless it's agreed upon and supervised.

According to People, Scott will also handle all household expenses and give Kelley $10,000 a month for living costs, as well as help with credit cards, car payments, and legal fees.

This legal update follows several recent incidents involving Kelley's mental health. In June, she was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold after reportedly trying to take the children out of the country and showing troubling behavior.

Just weeks later, on July 6, Kelley was placed under another psychiatric hold after an incident involving a knife.

Kelley later posted on Instagram, saying she had been hospitalized against her will and accused police of harming her. However, Utah's Summit County Sheriff's Office denied that any of their officers were involved.

Scott originally filed for divorce on June 10, ending their 21-year marriage. At the time, both parties released statements saying their main focus is the well-being of their children.

A planned court hearing on July 21 has been canceled following the new custody agreement.