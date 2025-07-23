Rachel Zoe, the well-known fashion stylist, has officially filed for divorce from her longtime husband, Rodger Berman, after many years together.

The filing comes 10 months after the couple publicly announced their separation.

According to documents filed on Monday in Los Angeles, Rachel Zoe listed irreconcilable differences as the reason for ending her marriage to Rodger Berman.

The couple's official date of separation was noted as June 27, 2024.

Rachel Zoe, 53, is requesting to share custody of her two sons, Skyler, 14, and Kaius, 10, with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Rodger Berman.

She is not seeking spousal support and has also asked the court to deny Berman's right to request any from her. Interestingly, Rodger Berman also serves as the co-CEO of Rachel Zoe, Inc, PageSix said.

Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman first crossed paths back in 1991 when they were students at George Washington University. They later tied the knot in February 1998.

Rachel Zoe has filed for divorce from husband Rodger Berman! #RHOBH 💎 pic.twitter.com/StteYee1EF — Dorinda Deadly (@dorindadeadly) July 22, 2025

Zoe and Berman Prioritize Kids Amid Separation

After spending more than 30 years together and 26 years as husband and wife, Rachel and Rodger announced their separation in a joint statement shared in September 2024.

"After 33 years together and 26 years married, Rodger and I have come to the mutual decision to end our marriage," the couple wrote at the time. "Our number one priority has been and will always be our children."

Though no public comment has been made since the official filing, Zoe has continued to emphasize her focus on family.

In a Thanksgiving message last year, she reflected on the challenges and growth she experienced: "This year has been a very interesting one, challenging in many ways but also strengthening," she said. "I've never leaned on my friends or family like I have this year."

According to People, Zoe also stated that she feels lucky to have "two extraordinary children" and added, "I will always be grateful for them."

It's unclear whether the split will be shown on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills", as Zoe is a new cast member and filming for Season 15 is currently underway.

As she moves forward both personally and professionally, Zoe has continued to build her brand while navigating the next chapter.

She previously addressed rumors about her return to TV, saying, "It had to be when I really felt like I had a lot to share and a lot to say."