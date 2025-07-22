A joint mortgage has added a financial twist to the viral Coldplay kiss cam scandal involving tech executive Andy Byron and HR chief Kristin Cabot.

According to The US Sun, property records show that Kristin and her husband, Andrew Cabot, a descendant of the elite Boston Cabot family, took out a $1.6 million mortgage in March for a $2.2 million coastal home in New Hampshire. The fixer-upper was purchased through Morgan Stanley, with both spouses listed on the loan documents.

The couple has not been seen publicly since a TikTok clip of Kristin and Andy cuddling at a Coldplay concert exploded online. Her and Andrew's joint mortgage could complicate any potential divorce proceedings, as both remain legally liable for payments regardless of who stays in the house.

Home Needs Work And So Might the Marriage

Listed as the "classic New England gem," the four-bedroom, two-bath home, was sold "as is" as a "needs rehab" property. The 1.42-acre lot has pastoral views and fruit trees, as well as a two-car garage, and is two miles from the beach.

Andrew is part of a long-established family known for their wealth in chemicals, rum, and industry. The Cabot legacy dates back over ten generations and includes a stake in Privateer Rum, where Kristin once served on the advisory board.

This is reportedly the second marriage for both Kristin and Andrew. She finalized a previous divorce in 2022, according to the New York Post.

Imagine getting caught in 4k cheating on your spouse-with your HR Chief on the kiss cam at a Coldplay concert. 😳😳😳 Andy Bryon & Kristin Cabot didn't just risk their marriages, they turned a secret fling into a viral spectacle & a corporate scandal.

Messy doesn't even cover it pic.twitter.com/FlDpWCE3vw — Blanck (@BlanckDigital) July 17, 2025

Viral Moment Unravels Lives

The scandal erupted when a concertgoer captured Andy wrapping his arms around Kristin during a romantic kiss cam segment. As the couple tried to hide, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin quipped, "They're either having an affair or they're very shy."

Andy has since resigned as CEO of Astronomer, a tech company valued at over $1.3 billion. His wife, Megan Byron, has reportedly left their home in Northborough, Massachusetts, and is now staying more than 100 miles away at their second property in Maine. She has also removed family photos from social media and reverted to her maiden name.