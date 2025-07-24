Wendy Williams Fights Back: Lawyers Oppose Kevin Hunter’s Guardianship Challenge

Wendy Williams' legal team is pushing back hard against a $250 million lawsuit filed by her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter.

In a letter sent to the federal judge on July 17, Williams' lawyers called the lawsuit harmful and misleading.

The former talk show host, now 61, has been under court-ordered guardianship since 2022. This happened after Wells Fargo raised concerns that she may have been a victim of financial exploitation.

The court later appointed Sabrina Morrissey as her guardian and sealed all records related to the case.

Now, Hunter is claiming that the guardianship was unfairly placed and is asking that Williams be released from it. According to US Magazine, he also accuses Wells Fargo and former employee Lori Schiller of misusing their power.

Hunter says Schiller made up statements about Wendy's health and used them to justify the guardianship. He believes those claims led to Williams losing millions of dollars in earnings and property.

In response, Williams' court-appointed attorneys—Allan B. Diamond and Peter J. Strauss—strongly rejected Hunter's claims.

They say they were chosen by the Guardianship Court after Wendy herself asked them to represent her.

Wendy Williams says she celebrated her birthday a step closer to freedom — but still has far to go https://t.co/umY48gTwo6 pic.twitter.com/GQNFKN2HPb — Page Six (@PageSix) July 23, 2025

Court Order Banned Hunter's Legal Team From Contacting Wendy

According to them, only they and one other attorney, Sadatu Salami-Oyakhilome, are allowed to speak for her in legal matters.

They believe Hunter's lawsuit is not helping Williams. "She herself does not believe the complaint is in her best interest," the lawyers wrote in their letter. They added that Hunter's case either shows "poor judgment" or is a "deliberate effort to mislead the court."

The lawyers also noted that a separate court order from 2022 banned the lawyers behind Hunter's lawsuit from contacting Wendy, her son, or anyone in her household.

It also prohibited them from sharing private documents about her guardianship. Williams' team says Hunter's legal filing broke those rules.

Outside the court, Williams is still speaking up. She recently celebrated her 61st birthday in New York and told reporters, "I just had a birthday and I'm still in a guardianship. If that doesn't say enough, I don't know what does."

Her attorney, Joe Tacopina, has vowed to take legal action against those who he believes wrongfully placed her in guardianship, Vibe said.

"Those responsible for her status, basically her incarceration, will be held accountable," he said. He added that Williams is "in control of her faculties" and called the situation "sickening."