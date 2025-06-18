Wendy Williams' ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, has filed a sweeping $250 million lawsuit claiming that the former talk show host is being abused, overmedicated, and financially exploited under her current guardianship.

Filed in federal court on Tuesday, the suit names Williams' court-appointed guardian Sabrina Morrissey, Wells Fargo, former financial advisor Lori Schiller, ex-manager Bernie Young, and dozens of others — 48 defendants in total.

Hunter alleges that Williams, 60, is being unlawfully confined and stripped of her legal rights.

"This guardianship has become a weapon, not a shield," the complaint states. It further claims that Williams, who was diagnosed with dementia and aphasia in 2023, is capable of making her own decisions and passed a competency exam in March 2025, PageSix said.

According to the lawsuit, Williams is currently being kept at a memory care facility in New York City, with restricted access to her phone, friends, and family.

Hunter claims she is being held there against her will, despite recent evaluations showing she is mentally alert.

Williams' guardianship began in early 2022 after Wells Fargo froze her accounts, citing concerns of "financial exploitation." A New York judge later appointed Morrissey to oversee Williams' affairs.

Wendy Williams' Guardians Accused of Spending Without Consent

Hunter's lawsuit accuses the bank and Morrissey of financial mismanagement, including unauthorized liquidation of assets and failure to pay bills on time.

According to People, it also alleges that over $60,000 was paid to a doctor who wrote the medical letter that led to her guardianship — and that Williams had no independent medical review before the court order was made.

The filing states that Williams was "coerced" into accepting the guardianship due to financial pressure and emotional strain after her divorce.

It also claims her ex-advisors spent tens of thousands of her money without her permission and that images of her were taken without consent and offered to the press.

"This is not about Wendy's health — this is about control and money," said attorney LaShawn Thomas, who filed the lawsuit. He added, "She deserves to be free and financially whole."

The suit seeks a full forensic accounting, a new impartial guardian, release from confinement, and damages for lost income, emotional distress, and reputational harm.

So far, Wells Fargo has declined to comment, while Morrissey and others named in the lawsuit have yet to respond publicly.