The devils were at work when it came to this Victoria Secret angel.

Daniela Braga, a Victoria Secret model who appeared in the iconic fashion shows in 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017, is the latest victim in celebrity home invasions.

According to 'TMZ,' Braga found her home broken into on Tuesday night.

Investigators discovered that approximately $1 million worth of items were taken in the attack. Two safes, designer bags, jewelry — including her wedding ring — and other property were taken from the estate. Even her baby's ultrasound picture was stolen.

The model took to social media to showcase the damage. On her Instagram Story, she posted pictures of the inside of her house completely overturned with scattered items. Based on reports, the burglars gained entry to the house by smashing the back window.

The experience reportedly left herself and her husband, Adam Freede, feeling violated and insecure.

Braga is not the only Hollywood celeb whose home was robbed.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's home was also burglarized, as the suspects — similarly to the model, entered by breaking a window, according to 'Newsweek.'

'Modern Family' actress Sarah Hyland was also the victim of house robbery this summer. Per 'TMZ,' Hyland, 33, was out of town when the robbery occurred, but, due to her own personal security system, she did see the men who broke in. Two men in masks were captured on camera walking out the door of her home.

Bhad Bhabie and Marlon Wayans also fell victim to burglaries in and around Los Angeles. In July, intruders broke into Wayans' backyard and "shattered a back window" around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 29.

The 'White Chicks' actor was not present at the time of the break-in, but his older brother Keenen Ivory Wayans was fast asleep. Despite hearing a noise, Keenen, 66, dismissed it and returned to his slumber, according to 'TMZ.' The next morning, a staff member discovered that Marlon's home had been ransacked, with the burglars making off with a safe and "several thousands of dollars in cash."

Following the burglary, Marlon, 52, noted that the "most valuable thing" the burglars could have taken was his entire house.

Police have made no arrests yet in any of the burglaries in this rising and problematic trend.