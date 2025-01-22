"Duck Dynasty" is set to return to A&E eight years after the original series ended in 2017.

A&E confirmed on Wednesday that "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" will premiere this summer. "Duck Dynasty" premiered in 2012, and ran for 11 seasons through 2017.

The original series followed the Robertson family — Phil and Kay, their three sons Jase, Willie and Jep, and their grandchildren — and their family business, Duck Commander. The revival series will focus mainly on Willie and his wife Korie, along with Miss Kay, Uncle Si and other family members from the original show, including John Luke, Sadie, Will, Bella, Rebecca and their families.

"With their dynasty expanding into more than just ducks, Willie and Korie will bring their signature humor and family fun as they grapple with mapping out the future of Duck Commander, watching the kids navigate marriage, children and businesses of their own, and passing down the family legacy," a logline for the new series reads.

"Going back on A&E feels a little like going back home," Willie and Korie said in a statement. "We're thankful for all who have followed along as our family has grown and expanded and can't wait to get cameras rolling again on all our new adventures, or perhaps misadventures."

The "Duck Dynasty" Season 4 premiere in 2013 drew 11.8 million viewers, making it the most-watched nonfiction series telecast in cable TV history. A&E has ordered 20 episodes of "Duck Dynasty: The Revival."

"The Robertsons earned a seat in homes across the country with their unique brand of downhome practicality, southern charm and relatable humor. Duck Dynasty played a huge part of the success of A&E for many years, and we look forward to reuniting with the Robertsons on the revival," said Elaine Frontain Bryant, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming, A&E and Lifetime.

Although "Duck Dynasty" ended in 2017, fans have been able to see the Robertson sons expand their families through spinoffs including "Jep & Jessica: Growing the Dynasty," "At Home with the Robertsons," "Going Si-Ral," and "Duck Family Treasure."

In December of 2024, Jase Robertson revealed that family patriarch Phil Robertson, 78, is in the "early stages" of Alzheimer's disease as well as "struggling" with "some sort of blood disease."

-- With reporting by TMX