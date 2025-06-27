Orlando Bloom appears to be enjoying bachelorhood after his reported breakup from fiancée Katy Perry, according to body language experts who reviewed the actor's behavior during Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's A-list wedding weekend in Venice.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star was in attendance during the three-day extravaganza in Italy, where he bumped into Kim Kardashian.

In photos from the event, another body language expert Darren Stanton noticed Bloom appeared "in good spirits," no signs of sadness, hesitancy or a lack of confidence.

Stanton said the body language and facial expressions of Bloom indicated self-assuredness and even a hint of flirtation towards Kardashian.

"When he was photographed with Kim Kardashian, he had his hands on his hips, which is a very dominant, almost flirty gesture," the expert explained, per OK magazine. "It shows he certainly isn't feeling sorry for himself or there's a lack of confidence."

Stanton also pointed out that there was no indication in Bloom's face of any sort of unhappiness, that he seemed fully engaged, that his face included "genuine smiles, with crow's feet and laugh lines" on the day, and that all was well.

¡Encuentro inesperado en Italia! 🇮🇹 Orlando Bloom fue visto muy cerca de Kim Kardashian en el lujoso hotel Gritti Palace, justo en vísperas de la boda de Jeff Bezos. 🔥



CC: Grosby Group pic.twitter.com/6dWKzLcnSl — EstiloDF (@EstiloDF) June 26, 2025

According to another body language expert Judi James, she saw Bloom, who was wearing a black tank top and micro-shorts in another photo, "leaning in with his chest puffed" and, in what she was on the lookout for, what she described as "peacocking" — a reference to body language designed to signal charm or dominance.

Kim Kardashian, Orlando Bloom, Tom Brady, Oprah, and more are descending upon Venice for the wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez! 💍🎉



📸: Getty/Shutterstockhttps://t.co/o5Uha8aGuz pic.twitter.com/y7bekWBrJz — TMZ (@TMZ) June 26, 2025

She told Mirror, "Orlando almost seems to be peacocking, leaning forward with his chest puffed, or posing listening to Kim with his elbows out in a splay ritual."

"As the pair chat his profile suggests a raised cheek smile that mirror's Kim's very warm social smile."

The actor's outfit reportedly "suggest a desire to have fun and mingle and ward off any suggestions of needing any TLC or sympathy."

Split 'Was a 'Long Time Coming'

The encounter follows the recent news that Bloom and Perry had called it quits after nearly a decade of dating. A source tells Us Weekly that their split was "a long time coming," with the two having been "living apart" since Katy's world tour started in April.

Although they called it quits, sources say the exes are still friendly. "It's not contentious at the moment," the source added. "Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce."

Perry and Bloom first went public with their relationship in 2016 and became engaged in 2019; they have a 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.