Orlando Bloom was flying solo at a lavish bash on Wednesday night, smiling for the cameras and giving a thumbs-up. But despite his positive body language, one expert believes the actor could be hiding more than he's revealing following his split from Katy Perry.

The 48-year-old looked casual in a fitted black shirt with tailored trousers and plush shoes as he attended the Porsche Design Global Event in New York. His thumbs-up and bared biceps as he struck a charismatic pose projected what Judi James, an expert in body language, called a "decidedly party" vibe.

"It's Bloom's cocky thumbs-up to the camera, performed as a side comment while he walks, biceps-akimbo... that seems to set his mood as a decidedly party one," James told The Mirror US. It was more "emoji" than nuanced, she added, a sign that he's trying to project that "all is good thanks."

But James noted subtle changes in Bloom's body language during the evening, especially when he stood with his hands clamped in front of his torso, a classic "fig leaf" pose. "That can hint at inner vulnerability," she noted.

Orlando Bloom was seen at the 'Porsche Design Global Event' in New York City, 23.07. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/RT9uRyLEI6 — knartute (@knartute) July 24, 2025

A Happy Face, But Mixed Signals

Bloom's smile, which even included a "glimpse of tongue between the teeth," can register excitement, James said. Still, she warned that posture matters too.

"When he puts his hands in his pockets, it's still a confident vibe," she explained. "But there is one pose that could be more telling of an inner desire to self-protect and hide."

The outing comes just weeks after Bloom and Perry confirmed their split.

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is – and always will be – raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect," the statement continued.

Katy Perry's Legal Battle and Bloom's Name in the Mix

While Bloom goes through his life post-breakup, Perry is also embroiled in an ongoing legal dispute over a $15 million Santa Barbara mansion. Businessman Carl Westcott claims he was under the influence of painkillers when he signed the sale agreement in 2020 and is fighting to have the deal voided.

Westcott's legal team recently requested to depose Bloom, believing he may hold relevant knowledge about the transaction. Perry's team objected, accusing Westcott of misusing discovery deadlines and attempting to relitigate resolved issues.

"The court should not tolerate Westcott's neglect and gamesmanship during discovery," Perry's lawyer argued in court filings, per Us Weekly.