Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $100 million Netflix deal is hanging by a thread and insiders believe they are facing more than just a financial hit from the deal, as the public rift spells the end of their high-profile marriage as well.

The Sussexes' production deal with the streaming giant, which signed the couple's Archewell Productions banner to develop documentaries, children's programs and scripted series in 2020, is not expected to go another round once it expires at the end of the year, sources familiar with the deal revealed.

Despite the upcoming second season of "With Love, Meghan," insiders claim it's little more than a contractual formality. "This deal is dead," one source revealed, according to Radar Online. "There's no appetite to invest in them any further."

Streaming Numbers Fall Flat

The couple's content has underperformed dramatically. Meghan's lifestyle series debuted in March and ranked just 383rd among Netflix's most-watched programs in the first half of the year. While it brought in 5.3 million views, the figure was dwarfed by older titles like Suits, which saw renewed popularity thanks to Markle's name.

Meanwhile, Harry's polo-themed documentary failed to register even a blip, ranking 3,436 out of 7,000 titles with just over 500,000 views, according to the Daily Mail. A Netflix insider put it bluntly, "They have gone from buzzy to background noise."

One source noted that without the Netflix paycheck, maintaining their $29 million Montecito estate and team of staff could become unsustainable. "They could be headed for bankruptcy if they don't make drastic changes," the insider warned.

Observers say part of the issue stems from a lack of authenticity in their content. "They're trying to be what they think the public wants," said one insider. "But they're not natural content creators."

Critics Say Meghan's Brand Is 'Built on Nothing'

As the couple's media empire struggles, so does Meghan's personal brand. Marketing expert Phillip Millar recently called her "a fraud" on "The Art of the Brand" podcast, claiming her image is more constructed than credible. "Her brand wasn't built on substance," Millar said. "It was built on using people."

Co-host Camille Moore added that Markle's now-rebranded lifestyle brand As Ever, originally American Riviera Orchard, is relying on "pretending to be domestic" to attract what they described as "gullible" consumers.

Markle has faced ridicule over product drops featuring limited-edition jam, teas, and crepe mix. "Confectionery scarcity doesn't matter," Millar said. "This is manufactured consumption tied to celebrity, not credibility."

The pair have not commented on the reports, but insiders believe Netflix's quiet exit could reflect broader doubts in Hollywood. "They're just waiting for the credits to roll on this unfortunate chapter," one source said. "Bosses see any further investment as a total waste."