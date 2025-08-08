The sequel to Robert Pattinson's "The Batman" is set to begin filming in spring 2026, Warner Bros. Discovery announced in a letter to shareholders this week.

The long-awaited follow-up, officially scheduled for release on October 1, 2027, will see Pattinson reprise his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman opposite returning cast members, including Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon.

"The Batman Part II" has been delayed multiple times since its initial announcement in March 2022, when the smash-hit original grossed over $770 million worldwide. Originally slated to begin production in 2024 for an October 2025 release, the sequel's timeline was first pushed to October 2026 before Warner Bros. Discovery executives confirmed the latest postponement to fall 2027.

Studio co-chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran have repeatedly stressed that the primary cause of the delays has been the script's development. Gunn took to his social media channels in December to explain that Matt Reeves, who co-writes and directs the film, would not rush the screenplay.

"The only reason for the delay is there isn't a full script," Gunn wrote. "Matt is committed to making the best film he possibly can, and no one can accurately guess exactly how long a script will take to write."

Reeves confirmed in June that the screenplay was completed, clearing the way for a full production schedule next year. Pre-production has already begun at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in London, where principal photography will take place. Studio insiders say the film's "crime saga" tone, established in the 2022 original, will continue to focus on a younger, more vulnerable Batman navigating Gotham's underworld.

While plot details remain under wraps, early reports hint at the return of Colin Farrell's Penguin and potential new threats drawn from Batman's classic villains' lineup. Barry Keoghan's rumored Joker appearance has not been officially confirmed, but Reeves and Tomlin's script is said to explore Gotham's corruption and power dynamics in greater depth.

Pattinson, now 39, has expressed both excitement and mild trepidation about returning to the role. In interviews earlier this year, he noted the challenge of portraying an older Batman and joked about "aging out" of the part before filming begins.

Beyond "The Batman Part II," Warner Bros. Discovery is advancing other DC projects under Gunn's oversight, including a new "Supergirl" film and the standalone "Clayface" series. The shareholder letter emphasized a decade-long vision that integrates theatrical releases with television, gaming, and consumer products to create a cohesive DC universe.

For now, Gotham fans can look forward to seeing Pattinson don the cowl again next spring, marking the official start of production after years of anticipation and careful script crafting.