Robert Pattinson Wants to Play Steve-O in a Potential Biopic: 'I Love Jackass'
Robert Pattinson has thrown his hat into the ring for a role that no one saw coming: playing Jackass star Steve-O in a potential biopic.
The actor revealed his enthusiasm for the stunt performer during a recent Elle interview, where he disclosed not only his longtime fandom but also his readiness to portray the infamous daredevil.
"I used to love, and I still do love, Jackass," Pattinson shared, before diving into what draws him to Steve-O's character.
Specifically, he explained, he admires the stuntman's early career fearlessness, noting how Steve-O would perform dangerous stunts for mere hundreds of dollars during the show's first season.
"There was something about that — actually being really brave and not ever acknowledging that it's bravery," Pattinson explained.
The Batman star has apparently been preparing for the hypothetical role, having developed his own impression of Steve-O's distinctive voice. He even tested this impression during a script reading for his upcoming film Mickey 17, surprising director Bong Joon-ho and 40 other attendees with his unexpected character choice.
"It was definitely a big swing," Pattinson admitted about the unrehearsed moment.
Pattinson declared, "If they ever make the Steve-O biopic, I'm ready."