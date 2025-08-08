Divorce rumors about Barack and Michelle Obama resurfaced this week after Michelle made a candid remark about the difficulties in her 30-year marriage. She admitted that there were "10 years where I couldn't stand my husband."

During the August 6 episode of her IMO podcast, Michelle Obama opened up about the realities of long-term relationships, acknowledging that even the most admired unions endure extended rough patches.

"We've been married for 30 years, and we will be married forever," Michelle, 62, said. "So, let's say we live long — it will be 50-plus years. And if 10 of those years were bad, anybody would take those odds."

While Michelle emphasized the strength and longevity of her relationship with the former president, her blunt comments about marital dissatisfaction — and her acknowledgment of emotional distance at times — have fueled public speculation that the couple may be facing deeper issues behind the scenes.

"You would have that [struggles] if you lived with your best friend for 30 years," Michelle explained. "But you don't throw out a relationship or marriage because of a couple of bad years."

The remarks come months after Michelle notably skipped high-profile events, including Jimmy Carter's state funeral and Donald Trump's inauguration. At the time, she was seen vacationing alone in Hawaii, sparking rumors that the couple had been spending increasing time apart.

Michelle later justified her absence, stating on NPR's Wild Card podcast that it was a personal choice to regain her independence from traditional expectations. "It's my life now," she said. "'I went a little too far.'"

Despite her reaffirmation of their marital bond, some critics and fans alike have questioned whether Michelle's growing autonomy and her reflections on marriage hardships point to deeper tensions in the Obama household.

Still, Michelle has urged younger couples not to give up too quickly, warning against the romantic ideal of constant happiness.

"I see too many young people quitting on relationships," she said. "Unless you're willing to compromise, you'll end up alone."

The Obamas, who married in 1992 and share two daughters, Malia, 27, and Sasha, 24, have not directly responded to the renewed wave of divorce rumors. As of now, both continue to appear publicly supportive of each other, despite mounting speculation about the future of their marriage.