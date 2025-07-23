Former President Barack Obama has publicly responded after Donald Trump revived false conspiracy theories and shared an AI-generated video showing a fake arrest of Obama.

The video, posted by Trump on social media over the weekend, depicted a made-up scene of Obama in handcuffs in the Oval Office, with the caption "No one is above the law." Many have condemned the post as racially charged and misleading.

Obama's office responded strongly on Monday through spokesperson Patrick Rodenbush, calling Trump's accusations and the digital propaganda "outrageous" and "a weak attempt at distraction."

"Out of respect for the office of the presidency, our office does not usually dignify the constant nonsense and misinformation coming from this White House with a response," Rodenbush stated. "But these claims are ridiculous and deserve a direct reply."

These comments followed Trump's repeated claims that Obama had orchestrated a so-called "deep state coup" during the 2016 election.

Donald Trump just posted a video of former President Obama getting arrested.



Anything to distract from the Epstein files…

pic.twitter.com/To58NfRkii — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 20, 2025

He referenced a recently declassified intelligence report, which his allies—including Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard—argue shows Obama officials manipulated information about Russian interference.

However, lawmakers and intelligence experts have largely rejected the report. Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.), the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, called the allegations "baseless."

Critics also suggest that the renewed focus on Obama aims to distract from other controversies, including the Epstein case.

Political analyst Brian Krassenstein criticized Gabbard's handling of the report, claiming she is "creating a false narrative to politicize intelligence findings."

The Senate Intelligence Committee's bipartisan report from 2020 already confirmed Russia's efforts to influence the 2016 election but found no proof of changed vote counts. Rodenbush pointed out that the new report did not dispute that conclusion.

During a press appearance on Monday, Trump once again deflected questions about Epstein, instead reinforcing claims that Obama and former FBI Director James Comey "fabricated the files."

Obama's strong response marks a significant change from his usual silence regarding Trump's comments, reflecting increasing concern over the former president's progressively provocative and misleading statements.