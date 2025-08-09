Will Smith paused his concert in Belgium on Aug. 5 after a fan tossed a bra onto the stage, a moment that has drawn social media commentary about the 56-year-old actor's public persona and career choices.

Smith was performing at the Ronquières Festival as part of his Based on a True Story tour when the incident occurred. Video from the show shows the actor and two collaborators — vocal arranger Bryson Camper and guitarist Oscar Brown III — performing at the edge of the stage when a pink bra landed near Smith's feet. The trio continued for a few seconds before Smith bent down, picked up the garment and said into the microphone, "Ah man. I'm gonna — there's kids here. There's kids here," then handed the item back into the crowd.

Smith posted a clip of the performance on social media with the caption "I appreciate the support." Some followers interpreted the word "support" as a double entendre and others questioned Smith's stage demeanor, prompting comments on whether the actor is experiencing a midlife crisis.

"Are you still going through a midlife crisis," one user wrote. Another criticized his performance, saying, "You're almost 60 Will." Defenders pointed out that artists such as Eminem continue to perform into their 50s and called for tolerance of Smith's return to music.

Smith released his first album in 20 years, Based on a True Story, in March and has been promoting it on tour. The singer-actor's public life has been the focus of intense scrutiny in recent years, particularly after the 2022 Academy Awards incident in which he slapped comedian Chris Rock. Smith received widespread criticism and a 10-year ban from the organization that runs the Oscars.

Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, has also faced public attention over discussions on her former Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, and for personal revelations about her marriage and past relationship with singer August Alsina. The couple has been less visible together in public since the Oscars incident. Pinkett Smith briefly set her Instagram to private in September 2024 and posts infrequently; her most recent public post was a quote on Feb. 7 reading, "Your worth is not up for debate."

Representatives for Smith and for the Ronquières Festival did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.