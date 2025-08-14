James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, has responded to fan inquiries about Margot Robbie's continued role as Harley Quinn in the newly relaunched DC Extended Universe.

Gunn emphasized that Robbie's fate would be "revealed down the line," avoiding any definitive confirmation or denial of her return.

Robbie first played Harley Quinn in 2016's "Suicide Squad," reprising the role in "Birds of Prey" (2020) and "The Suicide Squad" (2021). When asked if another actress might assume the part, Gunn clarified on social media that, at present, "there are no plans for anyone else to play Harley" and affirmed his desire to collaborate with Robbie again, whether as Harley Quinn or in a different capacity.

Fans have speculated that the clean-slate approach of the new DCU might sideline characters strongly associated with the previous continuity. Reports suggested that while John Cena's Peacemaker and Viola Davis's Amanda Waller have secured spots in upcoming projects, Harley Quinn's status remains uncertain. It was also noted that Harley Quinn "theoretically but probably not" could be played by Robbie, underscoring the ambiguity surrounding her future.

Despite the uncertainty, Gunn expressed gratitude for Robbie's contributions, labeling her portrayal as one of the highlights of his previous DCEU work. He pointed to her range as an actor, combining physicality, comedic timing, and emotional depth, as a compelling reason to keep her in the franchise's fold. Robbie herself has voiced eagerness to return, remarking that she feels "ready" to pick up Harley's persona again after a brief hiatus following "The Suicide Squad" promotional cycle.

In addition to addressing Harley, Gunn hinted at a possible comeback for Idris Elba's Bloodsport. He revealed ongoing discussions about integrating the fan-favorite character into future storylines, although no specific project has been confirmed.

Gunn's measured responses reflect a balancing act between honoring beloved performances and crafting a cohesive vision for the new DCU. With "Superman" already in theaters and "The Batman – Part II" slated to follow, the next wave of DC films will likely clarify which legacy characters, including Harley Quinn, will persist. For now, Robbie's future remains an open question, one that Gunn assures fans will be answered in due course.