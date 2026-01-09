Supermodel and entrepreneur Kendall Jenner is once again addressing years of speculation about her personal life, this time directly and on the record. During a recent appearance on the In Your Dreams podcast, shespoke candidly with host Owen Smith about long running rumors surrounding her sexuality and the public assumptions that have followed her for much of her career.

Jenner, 29, acknowledged that speculation about her being a lesbian has circulated for years, largely fueled by social media commentary, fan theories, and her choice to keep much of her private life out of the spotlight. Addressing the rumors head on, she explained that if she were gay, she would not feel the need to hide it. "I think at this point in my life I'd be 'out' if I was," she said, adding that given her personality and values, she would have no problem being open about it.

What clearly frustrates Jenner, however, is not the curiosity itself but the tone of the conversation that often surrounds it. "What really bothers me is how mean people are about it," she said, pointing to the negativity and judgment that frequently accompany online discussions about her sexuality. The remarks reflect a broader pattern Jenner has spoken about before, where public discourse about her body, relationships, and identity often crosses into invasive territory.

The model's comments arrive against the backdrop of a career spent under intense scrutiny. As one of the most recognizable members of the Kardashian Jenner family, Kendall rose to fame on Keeping Up With the Kardashians before carving out her own identity in high fashion. She has since become one of the highest paid models in the world, walking runways for major luxury brands and fronting global campaigns, all while attempting to maintain a degree of privacy uncommon for someone of her profile.

That effort to stay guarded has, in part, fueled the speculation she addressed on the podcast. Unlike her sisters, Jenner has historically avoided sharing details about her romantic life on reality television or social media. Even so, several of her relationships have been widely reported over the years.

Jenner has been linked to musician Harry Styles in the early stages of her modeling career, a relationship that generated significant tabloid attention. She later dated NBA star Blake Griffin, followed by a high profile relationship with fellow NBA player Ben Simmons. Her most serious and publicly acknowledged relationship to date was with Devin Booker, with whom she was involved on and off for several years before their split in 2022.

More recently, Jenner made headlines for her brief relationship with Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny in 2023. While the pairing sparked intense media interest and online debate, both parties remained largely silent about the details of their connection, consistent with Jenner's longstanding approach to privacy.