Kathryn Hahn is in discussions with Disney to portray the villainous Mother Gothel in the studio's upcoming live-action adaptation of "Tangled."

The live-action "Tangled" has already secured its two lead actors. Teagan Croft, known for her role as Raven in DC's "Titans," will play Rapunzel, while Milo Manheim from Disney's "Zombies" franchise will star as Flynn Rider.

Hahn, who previously played the witch Agatha Harkness in Marvel's "WandaVision" and its spinoff "Agatha All Along," brings extensive experience with Disney villain roles to the character, according to the Hollywood Reporter.​

Mother Gothel serves as the primary antagonist in the 2010 animated original, a vain woman who kidnaps the infant princess Rapunzel to exploit the magical healing properties of her golden hair, which grants eternal youth. The character was originally voiced by Donna Murphy in the animated film that grossed $200 million domestically and earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.​

Hahn enters the project after Scarlett Johansson previously exited negotiations for the same role. Johansson had to step away due to scheduling conflicts with "The Batman – Part II" and a new "Exorcist" sequel. The actress had been attached to the Mother Gothel role for an extended period before her departure, Broadway World reported.​

The live-action remake has experienced a turbulent development process. Disney first announced the project in December 2024, but placed it on indefinite hold in April 2025 following the disappointing performance of the live-action "Snow White". The studio revived production in October 2025 after the success of "Lilo & Stitch," which grossed over one billion dollars.​

Michael Gracey, who directed "The Greatest Showman," remains attached to helm the film from a script by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. Kristin Burr, who produced "Cruella" and "Freakier Friday," is producing the film.

Production is scheduled to begin in early June 2026 in the United Kingdom, though the timeline could shift depending on final casting decisions. Disney has not yet announced a theatrical release date, as per the Dis Insider.​