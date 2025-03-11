Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seen together for the first time since the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl loss in February 2024.

The couple was spotted enjoying a quiet dinner date in Park City, Utah. In a video shared by DeuxMoi on March 10, they were photographed leaving a restaurant and heading to their getaway car.

The pair, who have been dating since mid-2023, kept a low profile during the outing. Swift, 35, wore a long coat and black boots, while Kelce, also 35, donned a striped jacket and matching pants, PageSix said.

Security escorted the couple to their white Range Rover. Kelce ensured Swift got into the vehicle safely before following her inside.

This sighting marked their first joint appearance since the Chiefs' February 9 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. The couple has been making a conscious effort to keep a low profile in recent weeks.

In late February, a source shared with Page Six that Swift and Kelce "went unnoticed" while out for a night together, describing it as a paparazzi-free evening that they both appreciated.

Swift and Kelce Enjoy Break in Park City Following Hectic Schedules

The couple's recent outing followed a romantic vacation abroad, where they reportedly spent quality time reconnecting after a hectic year.

Sources close to them have also confirmed that their time together in Park City marked a break after Kelce's football season and Swift's record-breaking "Eras Tour."

Swift has been laying low since concluding her tour in December 2024 and has not made any formal appearances since her last sighting, cheering Kelce on at the Super Bowl.

On the other hand, Kelce has remained a strong supporter of Swift; He attended her concerts during the Eras Tour last year, including an unforgettable performance in London ,where he joined her on stage.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in September 2023, have been each other's biggest cheerleaders. Swift has attended Chiefs games to show her support for Kelce, while he has been seen at multiple Swift concert events.

According to US Magazine, in an interesting prediction on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," ESPN sportscaster Stephen A. Smith speculated that Swift and Kelce might tie the knot soon.

Smith praised Swift for her talent and success, noting that her relationship with Kelce seemed positive and stable. Fallon also expressed excitement about the couple taking the next step in their relationship.

A source explained that after their hectic schedules, Swift and Kelce are now able to focus on making time for each other, with "a sense of relief" in finding balance in their personal lives.