Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline has revealed that she made a late-night phone call to her former boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, just hours before their wedding in 2004.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Federline shared that the call happened while he and Spears were staying at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel in Santa Monica the night before their wedding.

He said he walked in on her talking on the phone and at first thought she might be speaking to her mother.

"I was like, 'What's wrong?'" Federline recalled. "And she told me she was on the phone with Justin."

Federline admitted he was shocked. "Immediately, I was like, 'We don't have to do this.' I didn't care if we got married or not."

According to Federline, Spears explained that she just needed to make sure things were fully over with Timberlake and wanted to say her final piece.

Still, he said it felt like a major red flag. "Damn, on the night before our wedding, this is what you decide to do?" he remembered thinking, DailyMail reported.

Kevin Federline Married Britney Spears Despite Red Flags

Despite the surprising moment, the couple went ahead with their wedding on September 18, 2004. They had only met five months earlier.

Federline said he was deeply in love at the time, even though he sensed Spears wasn't fully over Timberlake.

"I was super young," he added. "I was madly in love at that moment."

Spears and Timberlake dated from 1999 to 2002 after meeting on "The Mickey Mouse Club" as kids.

Their relationship ended publicly, and in her 2023 memoir "The Woman in Me," Spears revealed that she had an abortion during their time together and admitted to cheating on Timberlake with choreographer Wade Robson.

Federline's new claims come as he promotes his memoir, "You Thought You Knew," which will be released on October 21. The book also includes other allegations about Spears' behavior during their marriage.

In a statement to Page Six, a representative for Spears responded, saying, "Once again [Federline] and others are profiting off her, and sadly it comes after child support has ended."

The rep added that Spears' focus is on their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and their well-being.

Spears and Federline divorced in 2007. They have not spoken in years, though they share custody of their two sons.