Sophie Grégoire Trudeau is said to be heartbroken following a picture of former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau being spotted kissing pop icon Katy Perry on a luxury yacht off the coast of Santa Barbara. The pictures have left the 50-year-old TV presenter "devastated".

The estranged couple, who were married for 18 years until their split in August 2023, had been one of Canada's most respected couples for a long time. But Justin's new romance with Perry seems to have reopened fresh wounds.

In a tearful Instagram post following the photos' release, Sophie commented on the struggle of "letting go" of love and how relationships are not permanent. Starting her message, she stated, "Sometimes we forget that nothing we love is ever meant to be kept"

She went on, "The people, the places, even the moments that once felt infinite, right? Time asks us not to cling to them, but yet we do. I do because to hold on feels safer than to let go."

Sophie continued, "But love was never about possession; it was always about presence. The present moment and when we release what we cannot keep, we make space for the truth of connection, intimacy, the memory, for the lesson."

She also wrote that she is continuing to deal with grief after her father's passing, saying, "I lost my dad in the past year, and I feel that with grief also comes grace. So maybe, love's deepest teaching is this: to stand open-hearted in the face of impermanence."

The witnesses informed RadarOnline that Justin and Perry, looked "utterly smitten" on board the 24-meter yacht Caravelle, with the former PM putting his hand on the singer's lower back when the couple shared a kiss under the sun.

BREAKING: Former Canadian PM Justin Trudeau is officially dating pop star Katy Perry, with the couple spotted kissing on her yacht off Santa Barbara pic.twitter.com/1PISF7aMmE — PoliticsVideoChannel (@politvidchannel) October 12, 2025

A source close to Sophie revealed, "Sophie's putting on a brave face publicly, but she's devastated. Seeing those images was like being punched in the stomach. She and Justin had nearly two decades together, and to watch him so publicly wrapped up in this whirlwind romance – it's been incredibly painful for her."

As per AOL, Perry, who split with actor Orlando Bloom at the beginning of the year, hinted at her new relationship quietly at her London concert on October 13. "No wonder I fall for Englishmen all the time... but not anymore," she teased.