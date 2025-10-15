New York City was the backdrop for a swirl of romance rumors this past weekend after singer John Mayer and influencer Kat Stickler were spotted out on two consecutive date nights.

The sightings have prompted fans and media alike to wonder: are they more than friends now?

According to social media sleuths and influencer gossip account Deuxmoi, Mayer, 47, and Stickler, 30, were seen together Friday, October 10, at an exclusive members-only club in NYC.

The next night, they popped up again at the Flyfish Club. A photo from the private club shows the duo sitting side by side in a booth — though their full faces are not visible, PageSix reported.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Stickler recently followed Mayer on Instagram. At the time of writing, neither Mayer nor Stickler had responded to media requests for comment about their alleged romance.

Stickler, who shares a daughter named MK with her ex-husband Mike Stickler, had already given hints of a new relationship on her social media in July.

Before that, she was in a public relationship with "Bachelor" alum Jason Tartick. The two dated for six months before parting ways in October 2024, describing the split as "amicable."

John Mayer, 47, is dating influencer Kat Stickler, 30, after cozy photo emerges: report https://t.co/rHS7waTHd6 pic.twitter.com/kgAawRU4HY — Page Six (@PageSix) October 14, 2025

John Mayer Calls Himself 'A Catch'

Mayer, meanwhile, has been vocal about his single status in recent months. According to People, during a June appearance on "SmartLess Live," he told the audience: "I'm a single person. I'm a catch."

He also said that dating isn't easy for him, stating it can be a "good filtration system" because when the right person appears, things will "be easy."

On love and marriage, he added, "Every girlfriend would be a potential wife at this point."

One insider shared that Mayer has been actively pursuing Stickler, inviting her out and sending regular messages.

The source noted that while the relationship is "still very new," Stickler is open to seeing where things go.

The insider also said that though Mayer has a history of high-profile relationships, he seems genuinely interested in this one.