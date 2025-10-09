Country icon Dolly Parton spoke candidly about her recent health challenges on Wednesday, reassuring fans with her trademark humor that she "ain't dead yet" following widespread concern about her well-being.

The 79-year-old legend posted a video to social media addressing speculation about her condition after her sister's prayer request sparked fears among supporters.

Parton revealed she has been dealing with kidney stones and related infections that forced her to cancel several high-profile appearances. The health issues began in September when she missed a planned event at her Dollywood theme park due to a kidney stone that had developed into an infection. Her doctor advised against traveling while she recovered from the painful condition.

The situation escalated when Parton announced the postponement of her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency scheduled for December 2025. The six shows at Caesars Palace, marking her first Vegas performances in over three decades, have been rescheduled for September 2026. The country superstar explained that her doctors recommended "a few procedures" to address ongoing health challenges, though she maintained her characteristic humor by joking it was time for her "100,000-mile check-up."

Public concern reached its peak earlier this week when Parton's younger sister, Freida, posted on Facebook asking fans to "be prayer warriors" and pray for Dolly. The emotional plea, which mentioned she had been "up all night praying" for her sister, generated thousands of comments and shares from worried fans. Freida later clarified she "didn't mean to scare anyone" and that Dolly was simply "a little under the weather."

Read more: Brady Quinn Shares Mixed Emotions Replacing Mark Sanchez on Fox Sports Broadcast

In her reassuring video message filmed while working on Grand Ole Opry commercials, Parton directly addressed the speculation surrounding her health. "I know lately everybody thinks that I am sicker than I am. Do I look sick to you? I'm working hard here," she said, wearing a vibrant red and black fringe outfit. The singer acknowledged having "some problems" but emphasized they were "nothing major."

Parton opened up about how her late husband Carl Dean's death in March had impacted her own health care. She admitted that during his prolonged illness and after his passing, she "didn't take care of myself" and "let a lot of things go that I should have been taking care of." When she finally sought medical attention, her doctor identified several issues that needed addressing.

The music legend confirmed she is receiving treatments at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, but stressed she is "not dying." "I'm not ready to die yet. I don't think God is through with me and I ain't done working," she declared in her video message. Her manager also confirmed that the health issues are specifically related to kidney stones and the procedures needed to resolve them.

Despite the health setbacks, Parton continues working on various projects from her Nashville base, including her upcoming museum and SongTeller Hotel. She is also set to receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the Governors Awards in November, though her attendance remains uncertain. The resilient entertainer assured fans she appreciates their prayers and concern while maintaining her determination to continue her legendary career.