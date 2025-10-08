A past interview with country guitarist Maggie Baugh has resurfaced, shedding light on her views about dating bandmates amid growing speculation about her relationship with Keith Urban.

In a 2017 clip from "Piper's Picks TV," Baugh, now 25, set a clear boundary when it came to romance within her band.

"There's always been a rule you can't date the band members because what happens if we break up?" she said, adding that she viewed her bandmates as close friends and "basically like brothers."

This old interview is gaining attention again as rumors swirl about Baugh's alleged connection with Urban, 57, following his recent split from Nicole Kidman.

After 19 years together, Nicole Kidman and her husband have officially called it quits.

The actress filed for divorce in September, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split, NY Post reported. Sources confirmed the two had been living apart since early summer.

Baugh has performed as a guitarist on Urban's "High and Alive" tour. But fans noticed something unusual during recent concerts — Urban appeared to direct song lyrics at Baugh, raising eyebrows.

New video reveals why Keith Urban's guitarist Maggie Baugh would never date him. 👀 https://t.co/1gVcNPEN1d pic.twitter.com/FRCS9HqZ5W — TMZ (@TMZ) October 7, 2025

Keith Urban Changes Lyrics for Maggie Baugh Onstage

At an April show, during a performance of his 2016 hit "The Fighter" — a song originally inspired by Kidman — Urban sang, "Maggie, I'll be your fighter," instead of the original line.

According to US Magazine, at another concert in September, just days before the divorce news became public, he swapped "baby" for "Maggie" again, singing, "Maggie, I'll be your guitar player."

Baugh later posted a video of the moment with the caption: "Did he just say that."

While neither Urban nor Baugh have commented publicly, speculation has only grown.

A Nashville radio insider told sources, "Even if I didn't know what I know, I'd be like, 'There's something going on here.'"

Others in the local scene echoed that "the gossip all over town" links the two musicians.

Baugh's father, Chuck, responded on social media, writing, "NO. Just No," after jokes circulated online suggesting his daughter caused the celebrity divorce.

He later told sources, "It's more of a musician thing than a dating thing," but admitted he hadn't heard anything official.