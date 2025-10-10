Latino actor David Del Rio's exit from Matlock just got messier, and now his wife is stepping into the spotlight.

Katherine Del Rio, the actress and wife of Del Rio, took to Instagram following her husband's firing from the CBS legal drama, led by Kathy Bates, over an alleged on-set incident involving co-star Leah Lewis. David was reportedly escorted off the lot on September 26, the same day the allegation was filed. The network later confirmed he had been removed from the cast.

Katherine didn't stay quiet.

In a now-deleted Instagram Story, she posted a zoomed-in photo of Leah Lewis, captioned, "This is the most disturbing human being I have ever met." She followed that with another Story featuring her own mother and a clear parody of Lewis's own post.

"Mom is here. We are moving forward in love and strength after what Leah did for our family. Thank you all for the love and support," she wrote, mimicking the caption Leah shared earlier alongside a photo with her mother that read, "Mom is here, we're moving forward in love and strength."

Both of Katherine's posts have since been taken down, but screenshots circulated on social media in the hours after they went live.

Leah Lewis, who plays Sarah Franklin on the show opposite Kathy Bates, broke her silence last week following Del Rio's dismissal, saying she was grateful for "any kind of support and care." David Del Rio had portrayed Billy Martínez, another young attorney at the fictional law firm Jacobson Moore.

Matlock is currently airing on CBS. Besides Bates and Lewis, the cast that also includes Jason Ritter, Skye P. Marshall, and Beau Bridges.

CBS has not issued further comment on the situation beyond confirming David Del Rio's termination. Neither Leah Lewis nor Katherine Del Rio have posted new public statements as of Friday.