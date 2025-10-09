After Prince Harry was reportedly followed by a "fixated individual" while he was in London and Nigeria, the Duke of Sussex and his wife, Meghan Markle, are again under the microscope in relation to their security.

This has stirred discussions once more about the appropriateness of giving the public funds for their security when they are no longer working members of the royal family.

Stalker Incident Raises Alarm

According to News AU, the woman reportedly came within yards of Harry during his visit to the U.K. Private security intervened after she entered a "secure zone" at a London hotel. Two days later, she approached again, getting close to the Duke at Imperial College London's Centre for Blast Injury Studies.

The Sun claimed Harry's team blocked her access both times. A security insider, who asks for anonymity, mentioned that the impulsive nature of her moves was the reason why they feared the existence of loopholes in the security of royals who do not perform official duties.

The Sussexes are no longer provided with public security funded by the state after giving up royal duties. Their safeguarding has, therefore, been dependent on private security arrangements which, in the U.K., are usually subject a special visit.

And people wonder why Meghan, Archie & Lilibet won’t step foot in the UK…I’m surprised that it was officers who contacted Harry’s security team & the royal family didn’t provide him security-WellChild & Invictus are patronages.https://t.co/4H7ttrcLw9 pic.twitter.com/nJbX6cWqOt — Qiyyah (@Qiyyah18) October 6, 2025

'Mere Celebrities' Argument

Jane Moore, a columnist and panelist on "Loose Women," pointed to decisions by Ravec, the executive committee that determines who qualifies for taxpayer-funded protection. "As he is no longer a working royal, he's not entitled to it," she wrote. Moore also argued that their commercial ventures in the United States now position them as "mere celebrities."

Moore compared Harry and Meghan's situation with high-profile stalking cases involving entertainers who do not receive state-backed security. Without protection paid for by the taxpayer, numerous famous British people are subjected to threats, the host informed.

One of the few cases just where public security support had not been involved was the British TV judge Shirley Ballas, who was required to relocate her mother as a stalker was following her, and the British singer Myleene Klass, who told about how she secured her home after receiving frightening letters and finding an air pistol. These are only a few of the most recent examples of the problem.

Palace Decision Remains Unchanged

When Harry and Meghan announced their exit from royal duties in 2020, the palace arranged a "bespoke" security plan.

Each visit to the U.K. requires 30 days' notice, followed by a threat-level assessment. Ravec reviews the risk but does not guarantee protection.

Supporters of reinstating their security argue that Harry's status and the growing threat environment warrant reconsideration.

Critics counter that reinstating taxpayer-funded protection for a couple living abroad would set a precedent for other high-profile figures.