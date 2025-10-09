Conservative commentator Candace Owens has drawn attention after saying she had a vivid dream involving Charlie Kirk.

Owens claimed Kirk appeared to her and said he had been "betrayed." The statement follows weeks of speculation surrounding his death.

During an episode of her podcast "Candace," Owens told her audience she felt compelled to share what she called a "vivid dream."

She said Kirk told her he had been betrayed. She added that the betrayal, in her view, will eventually be revealed. "There is nothing and no one that is going to stop the truth from coming out," she said.

Owens described the moment as clear and intense. She said she rarely has dreams this vivid but believed this one carried meaning. She connected it to an experience when she claimed she had correctly guessed her producer's pregnancy after a similar type of dream.

Owens described herself as someone who does not often dream vividly. She said the last time she experienced one like this was when she predicted her producer's pregnancy in 2023. She explained she woke up, texted her producer, and later learned it was accurate. She said she believes some people communicate "on their way in and on their way out of this world."

She linked this belief to her dream about Kirk, saying she sensed betrayal immediately and said she did not know who betrayed him but felt it would soon be made public. Owens added that the revelation would have international consequences.

Allegations Against Tyler Robinson

The host tied the dream to ongoing claims about Tyler Robinson, who was charged with Kirk's killing.

She told listeners she believes the government is "lying about everything" involving Robinson and questioned how Robinson turned himself in without a confession.

She also questioned his presence at a Dairy Queen before the shooting, saying it did not fit the timeline.

On her social media, Owens said the portrayal of Robinson as suicidal is "completely fictional." She also dismissed reports that his father turned him in, calling it "complete fiction."

She said Robinson maintains his innocence and has never been to the UVU campus. She claimed there are "zero photos or videos" proving otherwise and described the only image presented as "blurry."

She repeated that Robinson "never once expressed a suicidal thought." She called the story about his father doing the "right thing" a "federal concoction."

ICYMI: According to Candace Owens, Tyler Robinson is not suicidal. "The entire narrative that was placed in the media about him having been suicidal is completely fictional, as are many other aspects of what we have been told."

She was concerned that if she didn't break this news… pic.twitter.com/pKhfcRPGwV — Skeptic Nut (@SkepticNut) September 27, 2025

The Shooting

Kirk died on Sept. 10 during an event at Utah Valley University. He had been speaking for his Turning Point USA fall 2025 tour. Kirk was shot in the neck and was immediately transported to the medical center, where it was confirmed he had died.

On Sept. 13, Robinson was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated murder, felony discharge of a firearm causing serious bodily injury, and obstruction of justice, according to NBC.