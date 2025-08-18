Tracee Ellis Ross turned a personal breakup story into a playful jab at one of her most famous friends—former President Barack Obama.

During her guest appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Thursday, August 14, the "Black-ish" star recalled a moment when she ran into Obama after ending a relationship.

Instead of offering sympathy, he surprised her with a blunt remark.

"I broke up with someone, and I remember running into the former president and he was like, 'I could have told you that,'" Ross, 52, shared with a laugh.

According to US Magazine, she admitted she wasn't impressed with the timing. "And I was like, 'Well, you failed as a friend! Like, it was your job to say that before. Nip it in the bud.'"

The actress, who has long shared a close bond with both Barack and Michelle Obama, also revealed that despite the friendship, she's never asked the former First Lady to play matchmaker.

"I've never asked Michelle to set me up, which I think perhaps is dumb and I need to get on that," Ross joked.

Tracee Ellis Ross Walks Out After Awkward Date Incident

Ross candid dating stories didn't stop there. She explained that she prefers meeting people naturally rather than using apps, which she compares to "shopping for a partner."

While she enjoys being set up by friends, not every date has gone well. Ross recalled one particularly bad evening when her companion placed his phone against a glass at the table to watch a basketball game, Complex said.

"I tried to go with it—'So who's playing?'—but then he put his hand up like, don't let me miss anything," she said, noting she left after one drink.

Ross has also spoken openly about her views on relationships. Back in April, she appeared on Michelle Obama's "IMO" podcast and shared that she often dates younger men.

According to her, many men her age carry "toxic masculinity" or rigid expectations about relationships, something she no longer tolerates.

"I have long been past the age where I feel like it's my job to teach somebody or grow them up," she said.

Even as she navigates love and dating, Ross continues to highlight the joy of independence.

She recently launched her Roku series "Solo Traveling with Tracee Ellis Ross," which premiered on July 25.