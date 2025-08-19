Isabela Ferrer, 24, who played the younger version of Lily Bloom in the hit film "It Ends With Us," has accused director Justin Baldoni, 41, of "harassing" her through a recent subpoena tied to his ongoing legal battle with Blake Lively.

The dispute intensified after Baldoni filed a motion on August 12 claiming Ferrer had been unresponsive to his subpoena. Lawyers for Ferrer countered, calling the motion a "bad faith tactic" meant to intimidate her.

According to PageSix, her team insists Baldoni's actions were "for improper purposes and with the aim of harassing" the actress.

Ferrer's legal team is pushing back, asking the court to reject Baldoni's motion and consider penalties.

Ferrer's legal issues stem from her involvement in Lively's February subpoena related to the Gossip Girl alum's sexual harassment case against Baldoni.

Last December, Lively filed a sexual harassment complaint, alleging misconduct and a retaliatory smear campaign, which Baldoni and his team have denied.

According to Ferrer's legal team, Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios did not honor her acting contract, which required the company to cover her legal fees when she responded to Lively's subpoena.

Ferrer Says Baldoni's Subpoena Overlaps Blake Lively's, Calls It Harassment

The studio allegedly conditioned compensation on Ferrer "surrendering control" of her response, limiting her ability to share documents that reveal "the true facts."

Her lawyers claim that Baldoni's latest subpoena overlaps significantly with Lively's request and was not tailored to obtain new information.

"The real aim of the Baldoni Subpoena, as well as the pending Motion, is to harass Ms. Ferrer," her team said.

They also allege that Baldoni publicly shared addresses potentially linked to Ferrer, adding pressure and raising safety concerns.

The legal battle has financial stakes, too. Ferrer's team argues that delayed negotiations over indemnity payments were "a transparent attempt to put financial pressure" on her, People reported.

They noted she sought reasonable extensions from Lively before responding, pending resolution of the indemnity issue.

Earlier, Baldoni filed a countersuit against Blake Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, accusing Lively of persuading Ferrer to turn against him and claiming defamation and extortion.

However, his $400 million countersuit was dismissed in June 2025. Both cases in "Lively v. Wayfarer Studios et al." are scheduled for trial in March 2026.