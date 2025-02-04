Tiger Woods announced the death of his mother, Kultida Woods, in a social media statement.

On Tuesday, Feb. 4, the pro-golfer shared the heartbreaking news on his X page that his mom died earlier in the morning.

"It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable," he wrote in a statement.

The caption was shared with a smiling photo of Kultida posing in front of a white gate and flowers.

It is with heartfelt sadness that I want to share that my dear mother, Kultida Woods, passed away early this morning. My Mom was a force of nature all her own, her spirit was simply undeniable. She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter,… pic.twitter.com/RoKd0fsM9J — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) February 4, 2025

"She was quick with the needle and a laugh. She was my biggest fan, greatest supporter, without her none of my personal achievements would have been possible. She was loved by so many, but especially by her two grandchildren, Sam and Charlie," he added. "Thank you all for your support, prayers and privacy at this difficult time for me and my family. Love you Mom."

Tiger did not reveal his mother's cause of death.

Kultida met Tiger's father, Earl Dennison Woods, while he was on tour of duty in the military in Thailand. The pair married in 1969 in Brooklyn, New York, before moving to California where Tiger was born. Tiger is their only child together.

Per ESPN, Tiger, whose real name is Eldrick, was named after both his mother and father. The first letter in his first name was in honor of his father Earl, and ended with a K – in honor of Kultida.

Tiger, 49, often spoke of his parents and his mother whom he was "deathly afraid of" as a child.

In 2017, he told USA Today how his "dad was always the person who would plant seeds and give me encouragement but also would say things that would fester inside me that wouldn't come to fruition for a while. He was very worldly and deep in his thinking," but his mother was the ultimate "enforcer."

"My dad may have been in the Special Forces, but I was never afraid of him," he added. "My mom's still here and I'm still deathly afraid of her. She's a very tough, tough old lady, very demanding. ... I love her so much, but she was tough."

Kultida supported her son on and off the golf course.

In 2022, she joined her grandkids, Sam Alexis and Charlie Axel, at Tiger's induction into the World Golf Hall of Fame.

Kultida was often pictured cheering Tiger on during his tournaments sporting her signature oversized black sunglasses and visor.

RIP.