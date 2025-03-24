Tiger Woods officially revealed his relationship with Vanessa Trump through a personal Instagram post on Sunday night. In the post, Woods shared two images of the pair together and captioned it, "love is in the air." This comes just over a week after DailyMail.com initially reported on their romance. Both Woods, 49, and Trump, 47, are Florida residents, and the couple has been romantically linked since Thanksgiving.

Ivanka Trump, sister of Vanessa's former husband Donald Trump Jr., expressed her support for the couple by commenting on the post: "So happy for you both" along with a series of heart emojis. However, attention quickly shifted when rapper Snoop Dogg left an unexpected comment: "Check ya d m" accompanied by golf and tiger emojis. This curious message led to puzzled reactions online, including one fan writing, "snoop! What you doin here?!"

The rapper's comment sparked playful replies from others. One follower said, "snoop wants in on this." Another joked, "Wild when snoop has to ask you to check your DMs," and a third chimed in with, "even snoop gets left unread." Snoop Dogg has been acquainted with Woods for years, dating back to at least 2004 when the two were photographed together.

According to DailyMail.com, the couple's relationship has been quietly progressing in the affluent Palm Beach area, where they live about 20 minutes apart. They were recently seen at a golf event together, adding to speculation that was later confirmed by multiple sources.

Woods has stayed out of the limelight regarding his love life since ending things with Erica Herman in 2022. His past relationships have included prominent figures such as Lindsey Vonn and Kristin Smith. However, his most well-known relationship was with Elin Nordegren, which ended in divorce after a highly public scandal in 2010.

Trump was previously married to Donald Trump Jr. for 13 years, and they share five children. Woods was seen with their eldest daughter, Kai, during the Genesis Invitational, further highlighting the connection between the golfer and his new partner.