Kevin Costner offered a terse response to recent remarks made by his former 'Yellowstone' co-star Luke Grimes about his departure from the hit Western series.

When approached by paparazzi in Aspen, Colorado, and asked about Grimes' comments, the 69-year-old actor simply stated: "We're done talking."

Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton in the series, recently told 'Esquire' on December 10 that filming had gotten simpler after Costner's departure.

"To be really honest, there was a part of Kevin being gone that meant some of the conflict was gone. Obviously, it didn't make it super fun to be around. Not pointing any fingers, but it was actually the easiest season we've filmed," he said.

The remarks came after Costner's high-profile exit from the show in June, amid reported tensions with series co-creator Taylor Sheridan. His character, John Dutton III, met a controversial end in the series finale, discovered dead from what appeared to be a suicide but was later revealed to be murder at the hands of his son Jamie (Wes Bentley) and Jamie's girlfriend Sarah Atwood (Dawn Olivieri).

When questioned about the finale, Costner admitted he hasn't watched it: "I didn't see it. I heard it's a suicide, so that doesn't make me want to rush to go see it. I'm going to be perfectly honest. I didn't know it was actually airing last night. I didn't realize yesterday was the thing."

The Oscar winner seemed detached from the show's conclusion, stating, "I'm not thinking about [the 'Yellowstone' finale]. I don't think I've given it any thoughts. We'll just let it go." However, he did acknowledge the writers' capabilities, suggesting his hope that his character's apparent suicide might be "a red herring."

"Who knows? They're very good. And they'll figure that out," Costner added, showing some faith in the creative team despite his departure.

The final episodes of 'Yellowstone' aired on December 15, bringing an end to Costner's role in the successful Paramount+ series that had helped revitalize his career.