Kevin Costner has responded to stuntwoman Devyn LaBella's lawsuit by submitting on-set photos that he says prove a disputed "rape scene" in his film "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2" was rehearsed, scripted, and respectful of boundaries.

In court filings obtained by the Daily Mail, Costner included images of LaBella rehearsing with actor Roger Ivens while dressed in bike shorts beneath a long costume. The actor-director wrote that the sequence "was carefully blocked" and involved "no simulated rape, simulated sex, or any physicality."

Disputed Scene

LaBella, who served as a stunt double for actress Ella Hunt, filed suit in May, claiming she was forced into a "violent, unscripted, unscheduled rape scene" during production in May 2023. She alleged she was told to lie down while an actor simulated rape on top of her without rehearsal, exposing her undergarments.

Costner countered that the scene was included in the script and designed to show only the lead-up to an assault that would occur off-screen. He explained the intent was limited to a shot of a hand pulling up the hem of a dress. "The simple act of moving the hem of the dress from the ankle to the knee created a moment of absolute clarity for the audience to absorb what would happen off-screen," he said.

He added, "There would be no simulated rape, simulated sex, gyrating, violent restraint, nudity, or any physicality."

According to Costner, LaBella consented to block the moment, never appeared distressed, and was "in full costume" throughout. He also submitted declarations from crew members to support his account.

Photos And Texts Enter The Record

The photos submitted with his declaration show LaBella smiling on set alongside Hunt, as well as lying next to Ivens inside a covered wagon during rehearsal. Costner stated, "Her privacy was fully maintained" and that he had "no reason to believe that she was upset in any way."

After production wrapped, Costner's legal team presented a message LaBella sent to a supervisor: "Thank you for these wonderful weeks! I so appreciate you! I learned so much and thank you again. I'm really happy it worked out the way it did too. Have a great rest of the shoot and yes talk soon!"

His attorney Marty Singer previously called LaBella's claims fabricated, saying there was "no intimacy or anything sexual" in the scene.

LaBella amended her complaint in June to include texts with the intimacy coordinator and personal descriptions of her emotional state. She has accused Costner and his team of trying to silence her.

LaBella's Response

In a June 25 statement, LaBella said, "What happened to me on that set was a reckless violation – a breach of consent and of basic workplace safety." She said she was left "overwhelmed and in shock" after being told to lie down as another actor simulated rape. "Compliance under pressure is not consent. Consent cannot be given after the harm has already begun."

She added, "This case is not just about what happened to me. It's about a broken system that protects those in power and punishes those who speak out."

Her attorney James A. Vagnini said the evidence, including reports from the intimacy coordinator, shows LaBella objected immediately. "The Defendants failed her in every possible way," he said, criticizing what he called a pattern of denial and redirection.

Costner, who directed, co-wrote, produced, and starred in "Horizon," has asked the court to dismiss the complaint. He maintains the disputed shot was meant only to imply events off-screen and was "not intended to be, nor was it, sensationalist or exploitative."