Malcolm McDowell is keeping it honest when it comes to his daughter-in-law Lily Collins' hit Netflix series "Emily in Paris."

In a recent interview with People, the 82-year-old "A Clockwork Orange" star revealed that he has never tuned in to the popular romantic comedy, which first premiered in 2020.

"To be honest with you, it's not my kind of thing, and Lily knows that," McDowell admitted.

While the British actor may not be a fan of the show itself, he made clear that he is a strong supporter of Collins, 36.

"But I'm the biggest fan of my daughter-in-law. I think she's absolutely one of the great actresses," McDowell said.

"As far as I'm concerned, when she's on the screen, there's nobody else on it, because she's not only a good actress, but she has a beautiful quality. I suppose, it's a sort of charisma."

Collins, who plays lead character Emily Cooper in the Darren Star–created series, has been married to McDowell's son, director Charlie McDowell, since September 2021, PageSix said.

The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Tove, via surrogate in January. Charlie's mother is actress Mary Steenburgen, who has also praised the pair's relationship publicly.

Lily Collins’ father-in-law admits he doesn’t like her show ‘Emily in Paris’: ‘Not my kind of thing’ https://t.co/p6TbCuyiAz pic.twitter.com/wHUPoQF1ad — Page Six (@PageSix) August 24, 2025

Emily in Paris Wraps Up With Romance and Secrets in Rome

According to USA Today, "Emily in Paris" has been a major success for Netflix, earning multiple Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe nomination for Collins herself.

The series follows Emily Cooper, an ambitious American marketing executive who relocates to France for work.

Over the years, it has gained a devoted global audience, despite some criticism for its portrayal of Parisian culture.

The show is now preparing to wrap up with its fifth and final season, set to premiere in December.

The new storyline finds Emily in Rome, taking on a promotion at Agence Grateau while exploring a romance with Marcello Muratori, an Italian businessman.

According to the official synopsis, her new life in Italy brings both professional triumphs and personal setbacks, with secrets threatening to unravel close relationships.

Season 5 production faced a tragic moment earlier this month when assistant director Diego Borella collapsed on set in Venice and later died of a suspected heart attack.

Filming was briefly paused but resumed days later to complete the series' finale.

Despite McDowell's personal lack of interest in the series, his admiration for Collins remains clear. For him, "Emily in Paris" may not be must-see TV, but his daughter-in-law's talent is undeniable.